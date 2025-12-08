Saina Nehwal recreates Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar dance step in new video, her dad joins in. Watch

Badminton champion Saina Nehwal has officially joined the internet’s obsession with Akshaye Khanna’s swagger-packed entry sequence from Dhurandhar, set to the now-viral track FA9LA. And instead of just humming the tune like the rest of us, Saina decided to go all in and recreate the iconic step herself. Badminton star Saina Nehwal paid a playful homage to Akshay Khanna's famous Dhurandhar entry dance step.

Saina Nehwal recreates Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar step

During a recent outing, Saina attempted Akshaye’s electrifying entry move, but the real show-stealer turned out to be her father. Channelling the effortless charm of Akshaye Khanna’s late father and legendary actor, Vinod Khanna, Saina’s dad stepped into the frame, striking classic poses, much to the delight of fans.

Her caption summed up the adorable father-daughter moment. The caption read, "When you are #AkshayeKhanna fan, and papa is #VinodKhanna fan.”

Dhurandhar's viral track gains popularity

The track FA9LA, composed by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, plays during Akshaye Khanna’s grand introduction as Rehman Dakait, a Pakistani crime lord turned political bigwig, making it one of the most viral sequences from the film. The hype grew further after Ranveer Singh himself shared the song on social media, teasing fans with the line, “So here’s THAT track from the movie.”

More about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar follows the tale of a covert operative who must navigate political betrayal, national duty, and personal sacrifice. Ranveer Singh leads the film with one of his most controlled performances, while Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait has quickly become a fan favourite for his chilling calm and dangerous charisma.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt in a powerful special appearance, alongside a strong supporting cast Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan. Dhurandhar has crossed the ₹100-crore mark in India during its opening weekend and has already raked in ₹150 crore worldwide, becoming one of the biggest hits of Ranveer's career.