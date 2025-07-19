Saiyaara director Mohit Suri reveals why Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda did not promote film before its release

What Mohit Suri said about Saiyaara promotions

During the interview, Mohit said, “It was an idea that collectively came in. Akshaye Widhani, and Adi [Aditya Chopra] sir- who mentored us through this thing, have understood that till they [the two leads] don't have something behind them to talk about, the conversation with people would be, ‘Who is the prankster on the set?’ ‘How was it to work with Mohit Suri?’ Those are redundant answers, and I don't think anyone is bothered about those things. But if you have a body of work that comes outside then…”

Mohit Suri shares Aashiqui 2 memory

He added a story around the time of Aashiqui 2's release. “I remember when I was doing Aashiqui 2. When we were shooting in Goa, people were recognising me, but not Shraddha and Aditya at that time. We were going for promotions, and we were catching a flight back from Chandigarh. The first show had just broken out, and we were in the air, and there was no network. By the time we landed, the show was over, and people knew it was a really good film. I have a picture of them getting mobbed by the air hostess staff. They were being acknowledged not by how they looked or how we pushed them, but by how they have seen and connected.”

Aashiqui 2 was released in theatres in 2013, and made its two leads, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, overnight sensations.

Meanwhile, the songs from Saiyaara, be it the title track, or Barbaad, has become a hit with fans on social media. Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Nizami, and Faheem Abdullah have composed the music for the film. Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, has produced the film.