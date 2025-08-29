Saiyaara duo Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda get back together for first magazine cover, fans go wild: ‘This is so hot’

Saiyaara's breakout stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have reunited for a photoshoot and their first joint interview since the film's massive success. The internet is buzzing with excitement as fans can't get enough of the duo's chemistry, and are gushing over their reunion. Saiyaara marked debut of Ahaan Panday in Bollywood alongside Aneet Padda.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda reunite for first interview

Ahaan and Aneet reunited for a cover interview for the September issue of The Hollywood Reporter India. The cover image of the magazine was shared on Instagram by the official handle of the magazine.

In the image, Ahaan and Aneet are exuding a chic vibe, dressed in stylish denim ensembles. Ahaan is seen sporting a dark denim jacket layered over an open shirt with a chain, along with his messy curls for a relaxed look. Meanwhile, Aneet complements him in a denim co-ord set, featuring a cropped jacket and mini skirt with a navy crop top, with soft makeup.

Social media users are going wild over Ahaan and Aneet's reunion. Fans are thrilled, with comments flooding in: "The most awaited photoshoot is here… so hot”, “Oh my goshhhh!!! The best, the most awaited n the most sought after onscreen pairing is hereeee!!!", "All I can focus on how their hands touch… so damn cute", and "The chemistry is for the history books".

“Hollyyy mollyyyyy myyy parentssss,” one read, with one sharing, “It's actually insane that there names are also similar. Truly a A team. Stars actually aligned for them.”

“They look insanely gorgeous,” another shared. One comment read, “Why they are this much attractive bruh.”

“I can't man… this is so hottest,” wrote one. Another mentioned, “The A-Team! The face card guys! love it”.

“Ahhhhhh I'm screaming,” one exclaimed. “So hot,” one gushed, with another sharing, “Chemistry louder than words.”

“This is not just a photo, it’s a whole cinematic experience packed into one frame. The chemistry, the denim-on-denim vibe, the effortless glam like, if one picture can leave us breathless, imagine the full shoot,” one comment read.

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara became a surprise blockbuster starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It shattered records, grossing over ₹500 crore globally, becoming the highest-grossing Indian romantic film ever. The film tells the story of a struggling and troubled musician, Krissh Kapoor, who meets an aspiring journalist and a poet, Vaani Batra (played by Aneet Padda). As they work together, they fall in love with each other. Varun Badola essayed role of Ahaan aka 'Krish Kapoor's father.

The story shows whether they unite in the end. The film also stars Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Aggarwal, Alam Khan and Shann Groverr. The film was released on July 18.