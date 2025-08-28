‘KJo where you at?’: Fans want Aryan Khan, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda in SOTY 3 or Indian Summer I Turned Pretty

Audiences have always had mixed feelings for star kids. Most have to deal with the nepotism debate throughout their career and are often compared to their star relatives. But two young men, belonging to star families, received unconditional love this year changing the perception of many — Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Ahaan’s versatile performance in his debut film Saiyaara shook the box office, with many declaring him as the new national crush. Aryan, on the other hand, won hearts with just a glimpse of his directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Well, netizens now want the two together in a film, opposite Ahaan’s Saiyaara co-star, the very talented Aneet Padda. Is Karan Johar listening? Aryan Khan, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

But why Karan Johar? Well, netizens have a special request for the filmmaker. In 2012, KJo introduced the industry to three newcomers with Student of the Year — Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. In 2019, with Student of the Year 2, KJo launched Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in Bollywood alongside actor Tiger Shroff. Rumours suggest that Shanaya Kapoor is in talks for a dual role in Student of the Year 3. However, netizens want Aryan Khan, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to take the franchise forward. A fan page even made a reel about it, with several netizens agreeing in the comment section below.

One such fan requested, “@karanjohar where you att !? 😭😭 its ur sign to make soty 3,” whereas another wrote, “@karanjohar make this and revive bollywood.” A comment read, “@karanjohar petition to youu😭.” Referring to Aryan Khan and Ahaan Panday’s uncanny resemblance, which is a theory many fans came up with after Saiyaara release, a netizen suggested, “And this time the male leads play brothers😩,” whereas another wrote, “BRUH IF THEY ARE BROTHERS IN THE FILM IM GONA FLIP OUT AND BOOK 20 TICKETS.” If not SOTY3, fans will be equally happy with an Indian version of The Summer I Turned Pretty starring Aryan, Ahaan and Aneet. One such netizen wrote, “Summer I turned pretty indian version? Definitely😭😭 team ahaan fs.😭,” while another wrote, “And this will be the Indian version of The Summer I Turned Pretty 😭❤️.” A comment read, “the summer I turned pretty but bollywood version.”

What are your thoughts on this popular demand?