Saiyaara receives Popular Choice Award at Yellowstone International Film Festival 2025

Saiyaara, one of the highest-grossing romantic films in Indian cinema, has bagged the Popular Choice Award at the Yellowstone International Film Festival 2025. Saiyaara was released on July 18.

The musical romantic drama, which starred Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles, collected nearly ₹570 crore worldwide. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film was released on July 18.

Saiyaara director recalls DDLJ memories

Saiyaara producer and Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani as well as director Mohit Suri received the award at a ceremony in Mumbai. "This is really special. I’ve been around for 20 years, and this is my first award,” Suri said.

The 44-year-old director, who has delivered hits like Aashiqui 2 and Kalyug, said Saiyaara’s success meant a lot to him because it was his first movie with YRF. He even recalled his love for Yash Raj’s iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

“I still remember when I was a kid and went to watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in the theatre. That was the first time, the germ, the bug, hit me. I knew I wanted to be a filmmaker,” Suri added.

He also expressed his gratitude to Widhani. “Akshaye, I wouldn’t be here without you,” Suri said.

Further, the filmmaker remembered the time he presented the script for Saiyaara to YRF chairman Aditya Chopra and Widhani. “They loved it and said they wanted to make it,” he stated.

Suri said YRF asked for the “best film and best music”. The director was elated that he lived up to YRF’s expectations.

YRF CEO praises Saiyaara director

Saiyaara’s title track became the first Hindi song ever to make it to the Billboard Top 10 List worldwide, read an official statement.

Given the film’s commercial success, many compared Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut to the launch of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel for Kaho Na Pyaar Hai (2000).

“I think the film, being the highest-grossing love story of all time, is a testament and a moment that makes us really proud,” said Widhani.

He went on to say that Mohit had done an “exceptional job”.

“This award is for the entire cast and crew that worked tirelessly to make this film what it is,” Widhani added.

FAQs

What was Saiyaara’s worldwide box office collection?

Saiyaara collected around ₹570 crore worldwide.

Who is the CEO of Yash Raj Films?

Akshaye Widhani is the CEO of Yash Raj Films.

Who is the director of Saiyaara?

Mohit Suri is the director of Saiyaara.