Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire worldwide box office collection day 2: Prabhas film grosses over 295 crore

Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire worldwide box office day collection day 2: Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film released in theatres in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on Friday. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, the official handle of Salaar shared the latest earnings of the film globally. (Also Read | Salaar box office collection day 2: Prabhas' film mints over ₹148 crore in India) Prabhas in a fight scene from Salaar.

Salaar worldwide collection

It shared a poster featuring Prabhas on which, it was written, "Record breaking blockbuster. ₹295.7 cr GBOC (2 days worldwide)." The caption read, "The hunting season begins… Salaar dominates the global box office, crossing ₹295.7 crore GBOC (worldwide) in 2 days!" Salaar is set in the fictional city of Khansaar. The story revolves around two friends, Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who become arch rivals.

About Salaar

Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy. The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between Prashanth and Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle. Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film.

Salaar review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Salaar calls for your full attention. While the first half effortlessly builds momentum and keeps you hooked, the second half does go slightly downhill, appears a tad stretched with some complex scenes, which could have been easily edited to bring down the runtime by at least 20 minutes. Nevertheless, Salaar's intriguing story is only enhanced by extremely layered characters who deliver such nuanced performance. Prabhas, after a string of flops with Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, finally has made a solid comeback."

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Salaar

Recently, speaking with news agency PTI, Prithviraj Sukumaran had said, “I had different notions about what the film would be. I didn't expect it to be a story of two friends, their bonding, and what happens between them. That caught me by surprise. What drew me in was the drama. Despite all the spectacular fight sequences and huge sets, what pulls you in Salaar is the drama. That drama, regardless of how big or small the film is or in which language the film is made, it works.”

