Salman Khan attends Joy Awards in Riyadh, poses with Anthony Hopkins

Salman Khan was honoured at Saudi Arabia's Joy Awards on Saturday. He was another Indian celebrity who was honoured at the event along with Alia Bhatt. This was his second time at the Joy Awards in Riyadh where he was invited by the dignitaries to be a special guest. Pictures of him posing with Hannibal actor Anthony Hopkins on the red carpet and presenting an award on stage have been shared online. Also read: Alia Bhatt stuns in saree at Saudi Arabia awards event, talks about how she's ‘obsessed with movies’ Anthony Hopkins and Salman Khan at Joy Awards in Riyadh.

Salman Khan in Riyadh

Salman wore a lavender shirt with a violet-grey suit and sported a moustache and beard. He presented an award to a senior Egyptian actor on stage. Salman had earlier received the Personality of the Year award at the event in 2022.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Salman Khan's films and shows

Salman's last release was Tiger 3 on Diwali, which did a business of gross ₹466.63 crore worldwide. The film was recently released online on Prime Video. Talking on the occasion with ANI, Salman said, "The Tiger franchise has got unanimous love right from the first film be it theatrically, on satellite or on streaming! So, it feels amazing to see how the third instalment of Tiger 3 was first a hit in theatres and now on streaming! I'm in close contact with my audience through my social media and I can see the outpouring of love now that Tiger 3 has dropped on OTT. As an actor, my biggest and only job is to entertain people thoroughly and I'm happy that Tiger 3 is being enjoyed by people across the world."

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and has Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo and Hrithik Roshan in a post-credits scene.

Salman is currently hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 17 on weekends. Fans will see him in a film titled The Bull. The film will be backed by Karan's Dharma Productions, and directed by Vishnu Vardhan of Shershaah-fame. Salman will play Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place