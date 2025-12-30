Salman Khan encouraged 12YO to continue chemo, involved brothers in marrow donation, says activist on his 60th birthday

On the occasion of Salman Khan’s 60th birthday, noted activist and cancer care advocate Viji Venkatesh shared a heartfelt post on Instagram that offered an insight into the actor’s support for those battling cancer. Revisiting a moment from 17 November 2010, Venkatesh reflected on how difficult it is to introduce someone like Salman without sounding clichéd, yet how the truth of his actions demands to be told. Activist Viji Venkatesh paid tribute to Salman Khan on his 60th birthday and emphasized his genuine support for those in need, making him a cherished figure.

Viji Venkatesh thanks Salman for his relentless support for cancer patients

She recounted how, during their very first meeting at Tata Hospital, Salman handed her his phone number and told her she could call him anytime someone needed help, a promise he honoured repeatedly over the years, even ensuring she always had his updated contact details. From personally calling and encouraging a 12-year-old girl undergoing chemotherapy, who is today a healthy 27-year-old preparing for her public administration exams, to spontaneously visiting children in the cancer ward at KEM Hospital after cancelling a shoot, Salman’s involvement went far beyond symbolic gestures.

Venkatesh shared several powerful instances: Salman reaching out whenever he heard of someone struggling with cancer, whether it was a friend’s relative, a former studio worker, or a neighbour in need of counselling; removing his gold earring to be delivered to a dying boy with bone cancer in Meerut; volunteering to bring his brothers to test for a bone marrow match after reading about a young girl in need; and opening his home to a little patient from Indore when a studio visit couldn’t happen, spending over an hour ensuring the child felt special.

The post concluded with Venkatesh proudly calling him “my friend in cancer care for many years,” a title that speaks louder than any box-office statistic. Wishing him on his milestone birthday, she signed off with a line that echoed the sentiment of countless lives he has quietly touched, "Happy 60th dear Salman! Jag ghumeya thaare jaisa na koi. (No one like you in this world)”

Salman's 60th birthday bash

Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on December 27 at his Panvel farmhouse, hosting an intimate yet star-studded gathering that reflected both his personal bonds and industry friendships. Among the notable guests were MS Dhoni, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ram Charan. Family members, including Salman’s siblings, were also present, making it a close-knit affair rather than a large party. Guests reportedly enjoyed an evening of conversations, laughter, and a quiet cake-cutting ceremony, with Salman visibly relaxed and cheerful.