Salman Khan issues clarification on why Akshay Kumar left Bigg Boss 18 finale set without filming: ‘I got a little late’

Salman Khan addressed his fellow actor and friend, Akshay Kumar, leaving the Bigg Boss 18 finale set without shooting on Sunday. Akshay was on the set of the reality show, along with Veer Pahariya to promote their upcoming film Sky Force. However, Akshay left even before the shoot began. (Also read: Salman Khan turns up late at Bigg Boss 18 grand finale; Akshay Kumar leaves set without shooting) Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have shared the stage on Bigg Boss earlier too.

Salman Khan on Akshay Kumar leaving

Later on, after the show began, Veer Pahariya came to the set to help Salman announce the first eviction of the grand finale, revealing that Eisha Singh had been eliminated. Salman Khan revealed that Akshay Kumar was on set to promote his forthcoming film but had to leave as he (Salman Khan) was late and Akshay had other work commitments. “Akki (Akshay Kumar) is also in the film. I got a little late, and he had to leave for another function, so he left.”

HT City had earlier reported that Akshay had test screenings for one of his other films, Jolly LLB 3, which is why he left. “Being as punctual as he is, Akshay turned up on the set for his shoot at the scheduled time, around 2.15 pm. But Salman hadn't come by then. Akshay waited an hour for Salman to come, but he had a trial screening of Jolly LLB 3 in his schedule. Thus, after waiting for an hour, Akshay returned without even shooting for the show,” a source told HT City, adding that several calls were made to Akshay to return, but he didn't budge.

All about Sky Force

Sky Force, set for release on January 24, just before Republic Day, stars Akshay Kumar as an Air Force officer, who is on a revenge mission following the death of fellow soldiers. The high-stakes thriller is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. Akshay is joined by debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur.

Bigg Boss 18 winner

Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra lifted the Big Boss Trophy on early Monday. Salman made the announcement on stage a little after midnight. Karan beat fellow TV star Vivian DSena in a tightly-contested finale. Another fan favourite, fitness influencer Rajat Dalal, finished third. The other finalists in the top six were Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh. Bigg Boss 18 aired on Colors and simultaneously streamed on JioCinema.

(With ANI inputs)