Exclusive| Salman Khan turns up late at Bigg Boss 18 grand finale; Akshay Kumar leaves set without shooting

Two of the biggest superstars of Hindi cinema, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, have always been a house on fire when together. Their playful chemistry in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi as Sunny and Sameer is still remembered and lauded, and it was to happen again today as Akshay Kumar came to promote his upcoming film Sky Force on the sets of Bigg Boss 18 with debutante Veer Pahariya. However, the much-awaited reunion never actually happened. Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan

Akshay and Veer had come on the sets of Bigg Boss 18 grand finale to promote their upcoming film Sky Force. They were supposed to have some fun banter with the host and audience would have been in for a treat with Akshay-Salman reuniting. But an insider source reveals to us why it didn't happen.

“Being as punctual as he is, Akshay turned up on the set for his shoot at the scheduled time, around 2:15pm. But Salman hadn't come by then. Akshay waited for an hour for Salman to come, but he had a trial screening of Jolly LLB 3 in his schedule. Thus, after waiting for an hour, Akshay returned without even shooting for the show,” the source shares, adding that several calls were made to Akshay to return but he didn't budge.

The source reveals, “Akshay and Salman eventually spoke and Akshay told him that he had to leave for a prior commitment. Salman also said that he hopes to have him on the show some other time.” Bigg Boss 18 has its grand finale tonight with Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal and Chum Darang vying for the winner's trophy.