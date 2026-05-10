Salman Khan launched her; fans called her Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger: Where is Sneha Ullal now?

Back in the mid-2000s, Sneha Ullal became one of Bollywood’s most talked-about debutantes almost overnight. Her launch in Lucky: No Time for Love opposite Salman Khan created immense buzz, not only because she was introduced by one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, but also because audiences and the media couldn’t stop talking about her resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Over the years, however, Sneha gradually moved beyond those comparisons and built a career across both Hindi and South Indian cinema on her own terms. Salman Khan with Sneha Ullal

From college student to lookalike sensation Sneha Ullal never initially dreamed of becoming an actress. She was still a college student and had often described herself as a tomboy when she was noticed through connections linked to Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. At the time, Salman was searching for a fresh face for Lucky: No Time for Love, and Sneha’s striking similarity to Aishwarya Rai immediately grabbed attention.

The comparisons became a huge talking point after the film’s release, often overshadowing her own identity as a newcomer. Sneha recently revealed that she once apologised to Aishwarya for the constant “lookalike” headlines, worried it may have made her uncomfortable. In a recent interview with AlphaNeon Studioz, she said, “I told her, ‘I’m sorry, please don’t hate me’. There was so much comparison in the media at that time, I didn’t know if she took offence," she said.

However, according to Sneha, Aishwarya responded warmly and welcomed her into the industry with kindness. “I met Aishwarya once, and she said, ‘Welcome to the family. Welcome to Bollywood’, something like that," Sneha shared.