Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi release delayed after Prashant Tamang’s death, makers to rework key portions: Report

The makers of Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, previously known as Battle of Galwan, are facing an unexpected setback, with the film’s release now reportedly delayed after the passing of actor-singer Prashant Tamang, who had a significant role in the project. The film was earlier expected to arrive in theatres in early April. However, plans have been disrupted due to a combination of pending shoot requirements and necessary script adjustments. Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi's release is reportedly facing delays following the death of actor Prashant Tamang.

Prashant, who gained national recognition after winning Indian Idol 3, was cast as the primary antagonist and had already filmed parts of his role before his January death. Several crucial scenes, however, were left incomplete.

'Prashant Tamang had to shoot some really key scenes' According to a report by India Today, the team had scheduled additional shoots involving Prashant, particularly for key sequences, leaving the production in a challenging position. While replacing and reshooting his portions was initially considered, the scale of his involvement, especially in action-driven scenes, makes that route both expensive and difficult to execute.

"The team had a couple of planned schedules where Prashant had to shoot some really key scenes. With him gone, the team is absolutely in crisis," a source told India Today.

"Close-ups could still be managed, but he was also part of extensive action sequences. It would not only be financially unviable but also a logistical nightmare," the source added.

Makers to recast or use AI, VFX The report also suggested that scheduling constraints with Salman Khan, particularly around aligning dates and ensuring visual continuity, have added to the challenges. As a result, the makers are now evaluating alternative solutions, including recasting the character or using AI and VFX to recreate Tamang’s presence in unfinished portions. The latter approach would require his family's approval.

When is Matrubhoomi expected to release? A decision on how to proceed is expected soon, as the film needs to wrap production and move into post-production. Although a revised release date has not been officially announced, industry speculation suggests the team may target an Independence Day window, given the film’s theme.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also features Chitrangda Singh in a key role. While it was initially believed to be based on the 2020 Indo-China Galwan clash, the project now carries the tagline, ‘May War Rest In Peace.’