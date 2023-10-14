Salman Khan recalls filming during covid and dengue as he talks about Shubman Gill: ‘He is young’

Salman Khan joined the commentary section at India Vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports and opened up about his love for cricket. Also promoting his upcoming film Tiger 3, the actor extended warm wishes to team India. He also commented about Shubman Gill who was recently down with dengue and recalled the time when Salman suffered from covid and dengue at the same time. Also read: Salman Khan calls KL Rahul his favourite player; Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan perform before India vs Pakistan match Salman Khan talked about Shubman Gill who was recently down with dengue.

Salman Khan on India vs Pakistan

Acknowledging the pressure India has for the Saturday match, Salman said, “Pressure toh bahot hi hoga, you should go out and stadium ke bahar maaro (There must be a lot of pressure on the team. They must go all out and hit sixes out of the stadium).” “Full confidence ke saath khelo (be confident),” he added.

Salman Khan on Shubman Gill

Talking about the prince of Indian cricket, Shubman Gill, Salman shared some words of wisdom. He said, "Shubman should play. I shot the climax of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan when I had both covid and dengue. He is young also. I think he should play.”

Shubman Gill is back at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Rohit Sharma previously confirmed Shubman's entry in the match. He replaced Ishan Kishan after missing the first two matches due to dengue.

Rohit said at the toss, as per PTI, “Gill is back in place of Ishan. Unfortunate for Ishan to miss out, feel for him. He stepped up when we needed him. Gill has been a special player for us over the past year or so, especially at this ground and we wanted him back.” Shubman was unwell due to dengue last week.

At the studio, Salman was joined by Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif for the conversation. As Salman promoted his film, Harbhajan heaped praises on the actor. He said, "When there is a match between India and Pakistan, Virat Kohli becomes the Salman Khan of the stadium.”

Besides talking about Tiger and Shubman, the actor also took KL Rahul's name when asked about his favourite player in the team. During a segment, Salman referred to Virat Kohli as Chulbul Pandey from his film Dabangg and Rohit Sharma as Pawan of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

