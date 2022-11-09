Salman Khan dances to Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya with boxer Nikhat Zareen, fans love the unexpected crossover. Watch

Boxer Nikhat Zareen took to Twitter and shared a video with actor Salman Khan. The video had her dancing with Salman to the actor's iconic song Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya from the 1991 film Love. Nikhat, who has spoken about her love for Salman earlier, called it a ‘fan moment.’ (Also read: Indian Idol 13: Sharmila Tagore recreates her iconic Mere Sapno Ki Rani train scene with Aditya Narayan. Watch)

Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya is a famous song from Love featuring Salman Khan and Revathi. While the film was only a moderate success, the song became quite popular. The video shared by Nikhat has the song playing in the background with the two recreating a bit from it for the camera.

In the clip shared by Nikhat, Salman decked up in white shirt and black pants. Nikhat wore light blue-coloured track suit with a white top. In an outdoor setting, both of them lip synced while grooving to the song. Nikhat made a heart with her hands and smiled at the actor. Salman copied her. At the end, he gave her a hug with a smile.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Nikhat wrote, “Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua (The wait is over)." She tagged Salman Khan in the tweet. Reacting to the video, one of her fans, wrote, “So natural, love you both.” Another fan commented, “It is cute Nikhat, look at bhai's (brother's) gesture.” Other fan wrote, “Jab (when) Nikhat met Salman (red heart emojis).” Many fans dropped heart emojis on her video with Salman.

Salman will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Pooja Hedge. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 30. Following this, he will be re-uniting with Katrina Kaif for Tiger 3, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film is slated to release on Diwali 2023.

