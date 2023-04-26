Salman Khan's Let's Dance Chotu Motu slammed by Early Childhood Association (ECA) for ‘senseless’ rhymes

The latest dance number Let's Dance Chotu Motu from Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has come under fire. The Early Childhood Association has issued an open letter to the film industry to stop glorifying the ‘senseless’ inclusion of outdated nursery songs in their movies and criticised the song Let's Dance Chotu Motu. (Let's read: Twitter is not feeling Salman Khan's Let's Dance Chotu Motu song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: ‘This will haunt me’) Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released on April 21.

The song Let's Dance Chotu Motu, sees Salman line a number of nursery rhymes like Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Jack and Jill and Humpty Dumpty, but the song gives no indication as to why they are included in the number. The nursery rhymes and the rap portions seem bizarrely pieced together, with the rap portions being handled by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Bhasin.

The Early Childhood Association (ECA) has now issued an open letter and slammed the use of nursery rhymes in the song Let's Dance Chotu Motu from the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, while urging that the film industry should be careful when it comes to content related to children. “At a time when parents and schools are trying to move away from these senseless age-old rhymes, here comes a movie that glorifies it! Salman Khan has a huge fan following among children. It means that these senseless rhymes are going to be played by moms as they feed their children and in birthday parties,” read the letter by Dr Swati Popat Vats, president, Early Childhood Association.

The open letter also stressed on the origin of these rhymes and further added, "The curriculum focusses on empathy and yet you have songs like Humpty Dumpty and Jack and Jill who have fallen and instead of feeling sad for them here they are all dancing and happy. What message are we sending to children about empathy, caring and other socio-emotional development?

"I don’t think these lyricists and music directors are aware that these rhymes are not actually nursery rhymes, they are actually snide songs used to comment on rivals and kings. Like Humpty Dumpty is about King Richard III who was supposed to be humpbacked and defeated in a battle in 1485."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapati Babu, Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh and Palak Tiwari. Released in theatres on April 21, the film has collected around ₹84.84 crore at the domestic box office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON