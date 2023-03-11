Salman Khan's unseen pics from Turkey surface online as he shoots for Tiger 3. See pics

Salman Khan has filmed a big chunk of his upcoming film, Tiger 3 in Turkey. Some pictures from the sets arrived on Twitter recently and left fans even more excited than before. It seems the pictures were clicked while the actor was filming an action sequence. Also read: Salman Khan looks 'fab' in blue shirt and cap as he poses with fan; internet is convinced photo is from Tiger 3 shoot

The unseen photos feature Salman in a brown shirt and black pants. As the film was being shot in Turkey, a photo from the sets shows the actor sitting on a boat. Another photo shows him talking to the stunt director who is seen capturing the scene from a car, most likely as a part of an action sequence. Another one has the same stunt director on top as Salman took over the driver's seat.

Earlier, a photo of Salman in the same outfit had surfaced online. It had him posing with a couple of men dressed in cop uniforms. It was posted in 2021 when Salman jetted off to Turkey for the same film.

Tiger 3 reunites Salman with co-star Katrina Kaif who plays the role of Pakistani spy Zoya. Salman will be reprising his iconic role as a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. The third instalment of the film is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. It will release around Diwali this year, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

As per reports, Tiger 3 is being shot across several countries, such as Turkey, Russia and Austria. It will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role as Pathaan. There were also strong rumours about actor Revathy joining Salman in the film. When asked about it, she told Hindustan Times, “I can't say anything because unless they officially talk.”

The film was initially slated to release on the occasion of Eid this year, however, it got pushed. Now, Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will arrive in theatres first, on April 21. The Farhad Samji film stars Pooja Hegde opposite Salman. It also has Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh, and Siddharth Nigam among others in key roles. Salman was last seen in Shah Rukh's Pathaan where he appeared in a special cameo as Tiger.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON