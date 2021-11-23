Salman Khan says era of stardom won’t go: ‘We will not hand it over to youngsters, mehnat karo bhai’

Over the past two years, the emergence of OTT has offered a new platform and success to artists, irrespective of their star value. The trend also triggered debates about whether the emergence of OTT marks the end of stardom in the Hindi film industry. One of the biggest stars, Salman Khan, has now said that stardom will never go.

During a recent media interaction, Salman Khan was asked if the ea of stardom will come to an end, in wake of the new debate over the emergence of OTT. However, he added that stardom will also depend on the selection of movies now. “We will go, somebody else will come up. I don't think that era of stars will go. It will never go. It will always be there. It now depends on a lot of things, selection of movies, what you are in real life, and more. It's a whole package of things. This younger generation will have their superstardom,” a Pinkvilla report quoted Salman Khan as saying.

Salman said, “I have been hearing this for the last four generations, 'ki yeh last generation hain (this is the last generation of stars).' We will not leave it for the younger generation to take it easy. We will not hand it over to them. 'Mehnat karo bhai, pachas plus me mehnat kar hi rahe hain, toh aap bhi mehnat karo (work hard, we are working hard at the age of 50, you should also work hard).”

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Antim The Final Truth. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film marks Salman’s first onscreen collaboration with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Set for a theatrical release on November 26, Antim is an adaptation of the Marathi hit Mulshi Pattern (2018).

Salman's previous outing, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai got a dual release. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film was simultaneously released on digital platforms as well as movie theatres.