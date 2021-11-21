TKSS: Krushna Abhishek cracks ‘lizard’ joke about audience member’s beard; Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma react

Krushna Abhishek picked out an audience member in a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to crack a few jokes about his beard. The audience member was left laughing even as Krushna pulled him from his seat.

A promotional video shared on the official Instagram handle of Sony TV opened with Krushna pulling a man from the front row of the audience on The Kapil Sharma Show. “Waah kya, kyu nahi. Aao (Wow, why not. Come),” Krushna said.

Krushna then touched his beard and said, “Ye aise hi rakkhi hai ys isme chipkali bhi rehti hai (Is this just like that, or do you have a lizard living in there)?” Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, who were present on sets, were then seen laughing their hearts out as the younger actor clapped.

A glimpse of the new The Kapil Sharma Show promo.

In a separate promotional video, Sudesh Lehri was seen telling Salman that “three people” in the film industry are angry with him. “Is industry me teen log aapse naraaz hain - ek Maine Pyar Kiya ka kabootar, ek Hum Aapke Hain Koun ka Tuffy aur ek Ready wala Sudesh Lehri (Three people in the industry are upset with you -the pigeon from Maine Pyar Kiya, the dog from Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Sudesh Lehri from Ready).”

Kapil then told Sudesh, “Baaki dono th talented hain, tu kyun naraaz hai (The other two are talented, why are you angry)?”

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, their Antim: The Final Truth co-star Mahima Makwana and director Mahesh Manjrekar visited the sets of Kapil Sharma's popular comedy show. Aayush is married to Salman’s younger sister Arpita Khan.

Antim: The Final Truth is Salman and Aayush’s first onscreen collaboration. The two are pitted against each other in the film; while Salman plays an upright cop, Aayush will be seen as a dreaded gangster. The film will release on November 26.