Bigg Boss 15: Wild card Abhijit Bichukale wants to bring more sanskaars in the house, Salman Khan already looks tired

Bigg Boss 15 house is all set to welcome three new wild card entries. Actors Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who have previously been seen on the show as well, will be back again. Also joining them will be Abhijit Bichukale, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi.

In a promo video shared by Colors on social media, director Mahesh Majrekar introduced Abhijit on the show. Abhijit said that he is an artiste, writer, poet, singer and even a ‘composition maker’. He added that he could also become the prime minister one day. Host Salman Khan looked quite annoyed by him already.

Mahesh asked all three wild card entries who they would pick up fights with first inside the house. Devoleena took Vishal Kotian's name while Rashami chose Pratik Sehajpal. Abhijit warned that he would lose his patience if Neha Bhasin continued her violent attacks inside the house.

“Yahan sanskaar thode kamm rehte hain (People are not very cultured here),” he says on stage. Devoleena asked him why he chose to come to such a show if that's his opinion of it. Abhijit said that he would fix things in that regard inside the house.

Currently, Bigg Boss has 11 contestants inside the house. Salman has, however, announced that only five will be allowed to stay inside and rest will be eliminated. Neha read out Bigg Boss' announcement to other contestants during the episode. “Iss show ka sabse bada toofaan badi tezi se aapki taraf badh raha hai aur woh jald hi iss ghar tak pohochne wala hai. Isse aapki zindagi mein bhari tod-fod hone ki sambhavna hai (The biggest storm of this show is coming towards you with great speed. It can cause severe destruction in your life)," she said.

Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian and Simba Nagpal are the 11 contestants inside the house.