Salman Khan says Manoj Kumar wants to take away the writing credit of Kranti from Salim-Javed

Salman Khan recently joined his father Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar at the trailer launch of Angry Young Men. Javed's son Farhan Akhtar and daughter Zoya Akhtar were also present at the event. During the Q and A session with reporters, Salman made a revelation and stated that Manoj Kumar wants to take away the writing credit of Kranti from Salim-Javed. Javed had a candid take on it, in the video shared by Viral Bollywood. Salman Khan said that Manoj Kumar wants to take Salim-Javed's writing credit for Kranti.

Javed Akhtar on Manoj Kumar's honest confession

While speaking about Salim-Javed's movies, Farhan told that Kranti is one their films which he has seen over 300 times. When Salman was asked about the movie he stated that, “So, I just want an interview with Mr Manoj Kumar. He is taking away the credit from Salim-Javed and saying he has written it.” Farhan interrupted and said, “Did he? Then we will have a separate documentary for Manoj Ji.” While reacting to Salman's statement, Javed opined, “I think it's very very honest of him that he has made this confession.” While taking a satirical jibe Salman concluded by saying, “It's a fact. He says that I used to write and read it to them. But he did write it.”

About Salim-Javed

Salim and Javed as a writer duo collaborated on movies like Haathi Mere Saathi, Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Deewaar, Sholay, Trishul, Don, Kaala Patthar, Dostana, Shaan, Kranti and Shakti. They are also credited for writing the script of Shekhar Kapur's Mr India, featuring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri and Satish Kaushik.

Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar praise Salim-Javed

The trailer of the documentary series Angry Young Men shows Salim-Javed's friends, family and colleagues speaking about their cinematic journey. Javed's daughter Zoya also features in the trailer and says, “They did 24 films together, out of which 22 were blockbusters. It hasn't happened before, I don't think it will happen again.” While praising the writer-duo, Karan Johar opined, “Can you imagine a writer today said, ‘I want a crore more than Salman Khan.’ That was the power of Salim-Javed.”

Angry Young Men will premiere on Prime Video on August 20.