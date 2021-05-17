Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan says when his film flops, it makes him want to 'work harder', adds 'audience appreciates blood and sweat'
Salman Khan plays a police officer in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Salman Khan says when his film flops, it makes him want to 'work harder', adds 'audience appreciates blood and sweat'

  • Salman Khan, who recently appeared in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has said that when a film of his flops, he is motivated to work even harder.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 01:55 PM IST

Actor Salman Khan has said that flops only make him want to work harder. The actor recently appeared in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which opened to poor reviews but was streamed millions of times on ZeePlex.

Radhe, directed by Prabhudeva, was given a digital release in India on Eid, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It is one of the biggest Indian releases to experiment with a pay-per-view model.

In a media interaction, Salman was quoted as saying that he is motivated to work harder because he is aware that the younger generation is breathing down his neck. According to Dainik Bhaskar, he said, "Now at the age of 55-56, I am doing what I used to do at the age of 14-15. That's because the young generation has Tiger Shroff. Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Aayush Sharma are coming now so we will have to work harder."

He said that the audience appreciates hard work on screen. "Which film will work? Which film will be a flop? People see it as a 9-5 job. I have taken it as a 24x7 job. I just work. That's all I want to do. If a film flops, I work harder. I realised that when you put your blood and sweat into something and give your best, the audience understands your hard work. And it appreciates it, too," he added.

Also read: Gautam Gulati says he accidentally hit Salman Khan while filming Radhe fight: 'I said sorry sir'

After his film Race 3 tapped out with 180 crore at the Indian box office, Salman said that it could not be considered a flop. He said at a press event that the film worked despite the negativity surrounding it. Director Remo D'Souza mirrored these statements, when he told Hindustan Times, "As a director, I feel 180 crore is not a bad number. Baaki sab ki films 120-130 crore karti hai toh (When other films make 120-130 crore) it’s a blockbuster, but people felt my film didn’t do well at the box office."

Story Saved
