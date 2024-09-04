Did Salman Khan snub Vicky Kaushal? Bodyguard Shera reveals what their equation is really like

Shera is well-known as Salman Khan's bodyguard among all Bollywood fans. He has often stated about the close bond he shares with the actor apart from providing security services. In a recent interview with Zoom TV, he clarified about the viral video where he and Salman allegedly pushed Vicky Kaushal. (Also read: Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera buys a luxury car worth ₹1.4 crore) Shera recently said that Salman Khan's 2023 IIFA video with Vicky Kaushal was fabricated.

Shera on Vicky Kaushal-Salman Khan's IIFA video

When asked about the video from IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) 2023 in which it was claimed that the Sikandar actor and his bodyguard pushed Vicky, Shera said, “Push nahi kya humne. Main nahi tha wo. Humare saath dusra ladka aaya tha lekin uska aisa kuchh tha nahi. Actually interaction bhi udhar hua Vicky ka aur Bhai ka. Waisa kuchh nahi tha. Khali ye tha ki banaya gaya tha (No, we didn't push Vicky. I wasn't the person involved. There was another bodyguard with us who was seen in the video, but he didn't push Vicky either. In fact, Vicky and Salman Bhai even interacted at the event. It was not what it seemed to be; it was fabricated.). There was nothing like that. Vicky is a good friend of Salman Bhai.”

About Shera

Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been Salman's bodyguard since 1995. He owns a security firm called Tiger Security and was also responsible for providing security for Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber during his concert in Mumbai in 2017. Shera was born on May 19, 1969, in Andheri, Mumbai, India. He attended Damodar Das Barfiwala High School for his education.

In 1987, Shera won the Mr. Mumbai junior bodybuilding title. In 1988, he secured the second position as Mr. Maharashtra junior. Additionally, Shera joined the political party Shiv Sena in October 2019. Shera has accompanied Salman for his international tours along with his security team.

Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects

While Salman will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's action-thriller Sikandar (2025), Vicky will feature in Laxman Utekar's epic-drama Chhava based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji.