Salman Khan visits Shera's house to pay last respects after his father's death, comforts him with a hug

Actor Salman Khan on Thursday paid a visit to his bodyguard Shera's residence in Mumbai to pay his last respects after Shera's father passed away. During the visit, Salman was seen comforting him with a hug. Shera has served Salman Khan as his personal bodyguard and head of security since 1995.

Salman Khan comforts Shera

Shera's father, Sunder Singh Jolly, passed away on Thursday after battling cancer at the age of 88. The cremation took place at the Oshiwara Crematorium, Jogeshwari West in Mumbai.

Later in the day, Salman visited the house of his trusted bodyguard for years to offer his condolences. Several videos of the actor arriving and exiting the building have surfaced on social media.

In the videos, Salman is seen arriving at the premises in his car along with a heavy security detail. As he stepped out of the vehicle, Shera greeted him at the entrance. Salman is then seen hugging Shera as soon as he gets out of his car, following which he goes to his home to pay his respects. Later, Salman was also captured leaving the house.

On Thursday, Shera took to his social media handles to share the news of his father’s death. “My father Shri Sunder Singh Jolly has left for heavenly abode today," he wrote in the note.

All about Shera

Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has served Salman Khan as his personal bodyguard and head of security since 1995. Apart from his role with the Bollywood superstar, Shera also heads his own security firm, Tiger Security, which has provided protection services to numerous celebrities over the years. Shera was notably in charge of Justin Bieber’s security during his Mumbai concert in 2017.

Initially a bodybuilder, Shera won the Mumbai junior title in 1987 and finished runner-up in Mr Maharashtra Junior in 1988. He became a bodyguard in the early 1990s and joined Salman's service soon after.

Salman’s upcoming projects

Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj. The film was a box office disappointment, earning only ₹176 crore on a ₹200-crore budget. He will soon be seen hosting Bigg Boss 19, and is also working on his next film, Battle of Galwan.