Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera makes acting debut in new ad, plays 'bhai'; internet is impressed. Watch

It was in his 2011 film Bodyguard that Salman Khan's longtime bodyguard Shera made a brief appearance in a song. That was the popular bodyguard's first on-screen appearance. Now, 14 years on, Shera is acting on screen, albeit in an ad. He recently appeared in a Raksha Bandhan campaign for a grocery delivery app and left the internet quite impressed. Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera in a new ad.

Shera appears in Raksha Bandhan ad

Instamart's new Raksha Bandhan ad features Shera playing 'bhai (brother)' to various women in distress or in need of assistance. He helps one get an autorickshaw in the rains, safeguards another from a touchy-feely classmate, and so on. The ad focuses on how Shera is everyone's bhai, and then targets the audience to 'do their duty' for their bhai and send a rakhi to them.

The ad dropped on Friday ahead of Raksha Bandhan and was widely shared by marketing pages and fan clubs on Instagram all through Friday night and Saturday morning. Many compared Shera to Yuvraj Singh and Mika in his appearance. Others chucked at how the ad used the wordplay on bhai, a term often used for Shera's employer, Salman Khan.

All about Shera

Shera, real name Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has served Salman Khan as his personal bodyguard and head of security since 1995. He runs a security firm called Tiger Security, which has been responsible for providing security cover for many celebrities over the years. Shera was notably in charge of Justin Bieber’s security during his Mumbai concert in 2017.

Initially a bodybuilder, Shera won the Mumbai junior title in 1987 and finished runner-up in Mr Maharashtra Junior in 1988. He became a bodyguard in the early 1990s and joined Salman's service soon after.

Salman Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj. The film was a box office disappointment, earning only ₹176 crore on a ₹200-crore budget.