Salman Khan's films fail because he accommodates friends who have no work, says Shehzad Khan: ‘He helps selflessly’

Shehzad Khan defends old friend Salman Khan

Shehzad, calling Salman his "old friend", addressed those questioning the actor’s relevance after a string of underwhelming releases. He said, “That’s nonsense. Total nonsense. Yes, his films not working is one thing, but Salman Khan can never be finished. Until God calls him, he will keep going. There’s no replacement for Salman Khan. Tiger is alive — and Tiger will remain alive. His films will come and be super-duper hits. This talk about him being finished is total nonsense. All those running their shops on YouTube by speaking against him — we shouldn’t take them seriously.”

He further added, “All his scripts that go wrong are because he tries to accommodate his friends, who have no work. I won’t take names, but there’s an actor he gave a break to in Sikandar. That person said, ‘Bhai, I don’t have work,’ and Salman simply said, ‘Do Sikandar.’ That’s who he is. He helps selflessly. He doesn’t expect loyalty. He believes God is the giver. He’s never done anything with selfish motives.”

Salman Khan's recent and upcoming films

In 2023, Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan failed miserably at the box office, earning only ₹184.6 crore worldwide. Even his much-anticipated film, Tiger 3, which was released the same year, underperformed and earned ₹464 crore worldwide. The actor recently returned to the screen with A.R. Murugadoss's Sikandar. However, this film too failed to meet audience expectations, earning only ₹184.6 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

The actor now has two films in the pipeline. During the promotional event for Sikandar, Salman announced that he will be reuniting with Sanjay Dutt for an action film. In addition, he also has Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2 in the works.