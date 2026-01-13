Samantha showers love on Yami Gautam’s Haq, says it made her feel love, rage: ‘So free of bias’
On Tuesday, Samantha took to Instagram to praise Yami Gautam for her performance in Haq, saying the film left her speechless.
Actors Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s courtroom drama Haq has struck a chord with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has come forward to praise the film. Calling it an emotionally stirring experience, Samantha said the film made her feel love, rage, vulnerability and hope simultaneously.
Samantha lauds Haq
On Tuesday, Samantha took to Instagram to praise Yami for her performance in Haq, saying the film left her speechless. The actor shared her views by reposting the poster of the film on Instagram Stories, and then applauding the whole team behind it.
“I had to write this the moment the film ended because I was scared I'd lose even a fraction of what it made me feel. Stories like this are rare,” Samantha began her note.
She continued, “So deeply human. So layered. So free of judgement or bias. And even rarer when they're brought alive by an actor of this calibre. @yamigautam. @reshunath your writing stayed with me. @yamigautam your performance moved me in ways I can't fully explain. I felt everything, all at once. Love. Rage. Strength. Vulnerability. Hope.”
“This is cinema. This is the reason we do what we do. This is why we keep choosing this path, through every high and every low. Grateful. Thankyou @suparnverma BIGGEST congratulations to you on telling this story so beautifully,” Samantha added.
Earlier this week, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Alia Bhatt praised the team behind Haq, applauding the makers for their work.
“I don’t think I have been this moved by a performance in many many years… to say that @yamigautam is Brilliant, outstanding , Pathbreaking is still not saying enough…. Her silences, her stares , her last monologue and her stance throughout the film is a master class of craft and conviction …. Salute and Salaam to her,” Karan shared in his post.
About Haq
Helmed by Suparn Verma, the courtroom drama stars Yami and Emraan in lead roles, alongside Sheeba Chaddha in a pivotal role. The film is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, which dealt with matrimonial rights within Muslim households. Haq narrates story of Bano, a woman who turns to the law after her husband marries his first love and denies financial support for their children. Despite receiving positive reviews, the film managed to collect only ₹29 crore worldwide at the box office. However, the film has found its audience after it premiered on Netflix on January 2.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.