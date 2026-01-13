Samantha showers love on Yami Gautam’s Haq, says it made her feel love, rage: ‘So free of bias’

Actors Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s courtroom drama Haq has struck a chord with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has come forward to praise the film. Calling it an emotionally stirring experience, Samantha said the film made her feel love, rage, vulnerability and hope simultaneously. Samantha shared that Yami Gautam’s portrayal as Shazia Bano in Haq moved her deeply.

Samantha lauds Haq On Tuesday, Samantha took to Instagram to praise Yami for her performance in Haq, saying the film left her speechless. The actor shared her views by reposting the poster of the film on Instagram Stories, and then applauding the whole team behind it.

“I had to write this the moment the film ended because I was scared I'd lose even a fraction of what it made me feel. Stories like this are rare,” Samantha began her note.

She continued, “So deeply human. So layered. So free of judgement or bias. And even rarer when they're brought alive by an actor of this calibre. @yamigautam. @reshunath your writing stayed with me. @yamigautam your performance moved me in ways I can't fully explain. I felt everything, all at once. Love. Rage. Strength. Vulnerability. Hope.”

“This is cinema. This is the reason we do what we do. This is why we keep choosing this path, through every high and every low. Grateful. Thankyou @suparnverma BIGGEST congratulations to you on telling this story so beautifully,” Samantha added.