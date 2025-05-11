Sanam Teri Kasam directors Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru say 'no Indian platform should engage' with Pak actors | Exclusive

On Saturday, actor Harshvardhan Rane made it clear that he would not want to be a part of a possible Sanam Teri Kasam sequel if Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane reprises her role in it. The context was Mawra's tweet criticising the Indian armed forces' Operation Sindoor. Now, the film's directors - Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru - have also taken a similar stance, slamming Pak actors for their 'silence and statements' on cross-border terrorism. (Also read: Fans laud Harshvardhan Rane for refusing Sanam Teri Kasam sequel with Mawra Hocane post her remarks on Operation Sindoor) The directors of Sanam Teri Kasam, which starred Mawra Hocane, have slammed Pak actors for their stance on Operation Sindoor.

Radhika and Vinay criticise Pak actors

Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor against terrorist establishments in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir days after a terror attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The air strikes by India were slammed by several Pakistani celebs, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, as well as Mawra Hocane, whom Radhika and Vinay directed in Sanam Teri Kasam. In an exclusive statement to Hindustan Times, Radhika and Vinay criticise the stance of Pakistani actors. "Innocent Indian lives continue to be lost to decades of cross-border terrorism. What’s even more disheartening is the silence—or worse, the statements-of Pakistani actors who have worked in India, receiving love, respect, and opportunity," they said.

The director duo said they stand behind the Indian government's stance not to allow Pakistani actors to work in India. "So we fully agree with our government’s decision: Not a single rupee should be paid. Not a single minute of our time as a nation should be offered. Not a single Indian platform should engage with them. What matters most is our nation and the welfare of our people. We stand by our government and fully support its decision. Nation First — Always!" they signed off.

The decision to bar Pakistani actors from the Indian entertainment industry has been taken by the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), a non-governmental film workers' body.

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's statements

On Saturday, Sanam Teri Kasam's lead star Harshvardhan took to Instagram and wrote, "While I am grateful for the experience, however, as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam Part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated."

His statement came in response to Mawra’s comments regarding Operation Sindoor. Mawra posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Strongly condemn India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan… Innocent civilians have lost their lives… May Allah protect us all… May sense prevail… Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo." Harshvardhan's post was reshared on Reddit, where fans widely supported his decision.

About Sanam Teri Kasam

The romantic drama, written and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and produced by Deepak Mukut, featured Harshvardhan and Mawra in their Hindi film debuts. The cast also included Anurag Sinha, Manish Chaudhari, Murli Sharma, and Sudesh Berry in key roles. Though it failed to make a mark upon its initial release, the film gained popularity later and was re-released in February. Surprisingly, it outperformed several new releases and surpassed its original box office collection within just two days. It became the highest-grossing re-release, earning a worldwide gross of ₹53 crore, ₹45 crore of which came from the re-release alone.