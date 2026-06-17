‘Woh kar sakti thi…’: Sanchita Ugale spoke about self-harm months before suicide, reveals friend Gitanjalii Mangal

Sanchita Ugale’s friend and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi co-star, Gitanjalii Mangal, recently opened up about the struggles the late actor had been facing in the months leading up to her death. She revealed that Sanchita would often call her with questions about life and also confided that she was trying to harm herself. Sanchita Ugale was 22 years old.

'I don't want this life' Gitanjalii told Telly Masala that she was very close to Sanchita and that they often communicated. She shared that the actor had been 'tense' for since January. However, she confirmed that the late actor was doing very well professionally. She had landed her second lead show within four months and had 'faced no problem professionally or financially'. She also shared that Sanchita was the 'only breadwinner of her family but was not facing any financial difficulties'.

Gitanjalii recalled talking to Sanchita and how she confided in her that she was unhappy and was trying to harm herself. She said, “I have this in messages. She used to tell me, ‘I don’t want this life. This life is so difficult. This is so tough. Why do we have to do this?' She started asking those questions to me.”

According to Gitanjali, she repeatedly tried to counsel her friend and advised her against taking any extreme steps. “Uski nature waisi thi, wo kar sakti thi ki, main heroine ban ke Sushant (Singh Rajput) wali date pe jaungi, log mujhe yaaad rakhenge. Wo aisi thi. Wo aise bol sakti thi. Mereko 100% pata hai (That was her nature; she could have said, 'I'll become a heroine and go on the same date as Sushant (Singh Rajput), and people will remember me.' That’s the kind of person she was. She could have said something like that. I am 100% certain).”

Gitanjalii also shared that Sanchita might have been affected by social media, seeing people of her age doing so well. Gitanjalii, however, requested the media and fans to avoid any theories and not believe rumours surrounding the late actor's death. She urged people to refrain from speculation and instead pray for Sanchita's soul.

Sanchita's death Sanchita was known for her work in TV shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya. According to an ANI report, Sanchita was found in her apartment at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. The room was locked from the inside. Family members rushed her to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.