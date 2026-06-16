Sheezan Khan questions ‘I should have called’ posts after Sanchita Ugale’s death: Baad me mourn karna…

Actor Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, allegedly died by suicide at her residence. As tributes continue to pour in for the late actor, Sheezan Khan has questioned the flood of “I should have called” posts on social media, wondering how many people truly made an effort to reach out while the person was still alive. In his post, Sheezan Khan encouraged people not to wait for a crisis or loss to express care or concern.

Sheezan Khan on Sanchita Ugale's death On Tuesday, Sheezan took to Instagram to post a video reacting to Sanchita’s death and share an emotional note in which he urged people to check on their loved ones and support those who may be struggling before it is too late.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Everybody misses people after they’re gone. The harder question is: Who are you ignoring while they’re still here?”

Sheezan reflected that while people often come together to grieve after a loss, they frequently fail to put in the effort to stay connected when distance begins to grow between them.

In the video, Sheezan is heard saying, "I have a very simple question for everybody. Whenever somebody passes away, especially if somebody is young, I see the same kind of posts on social media: 'I should have called, I wish I was there, we were supposed to meet. How could this happen? Every single time, I wonder how many of you actually tried when the person was alive? Not before the news broke, not before the RIP posts, but before that? When was the last time you tried to contact that friend jo thoda distant ho raha ho itne mahino se (who has been distant for many months), ya whenever you called somebody to check up on them?"

Sheezan urged people to take responsibility for their relationships in real time, encouraging people not to wait for a crisis or loss to express care or concern.

"Baad me iss cheez ka mourn karna, afsos karna, bohot easy hai (It is easy to mourn and grieve afterwards). But to actually make that effort when they are still there, that's the hard part. Kab kiya tha woh hard part tumne? (When did you do that last time?) Toh agli baar, 'I wish we had spoken' yeh story daalne se pehele, ek baar khud se zarur puchna, ki, 'Did I actually make that effort when I had the chance? (So the next time you post a story saying, ‘I wish we had spoken,’ make sure to ask yourself one question first: ‘Did I actually make that effort when I had the chance?)" said Khan

He concluded his message by asking people to break the cycle of delayed emotional responses and reach out to their loved ones instead.