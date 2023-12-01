close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sandeep Reddy Vanga hopes for a chance to work with Shah Rukh Khan: 'I am a huge fan'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga hopes for a chance to work with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I am a huge fan’

Dec 01, 2023 05:28 PM IST

Animal director Sandeep has Shah Rukh Khan Khan on the top of his wish list, he revealed in a recent interview.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol-starrer Animal, hit screens this Friday in multiple languages. In a recent chat with India Today, the director opened up about the film and mentioned that there is one Khan who is on the top of his wish list. (Read More: Animal movie review: Ranbir Kapoor's action tale is flawed, overtly violent and misogynistic; yet it entertains)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals he's a huge fan of Shahrukh(X)

‘Would love to work with SRK’

Sandeep revealed that he’s a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. He said in the interview, “We, as a team, watched Pathaan while shooting for Animal. I have also seen Jawaan. I will lap it up if I get a chance to work with him in the future.”

About Animal

Animal tells the story of a man who looks for validation from his father all his life. Ranbir plays Vijay, a man craving for his rich father’s love and attention. When his dad, played by Anil, is attacked, he goes down a spiral and seeks revenge from those who attacked him. Rashmika plays Geethanjali, the girl he seduces and Bobby Deol plays the main antagonist.

Box office business

The film is predicted to make over 100 crore at the box office this first weekend with 50 crore being collected in India alone. The opening day is predicted to collect 40 crore even as the numbers are yet to come in. The film is certified A,' but is expected to see footfall from fans of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh across the country.

Upcoming work

Irrespective of how Animal fares, Sandeep has some exciting projects lined up. Post this, he will shoot with Prabhas for Spirit - a film which will see him don the khaki. He also has a film with Allu Arjun that has been announced, a title for the same is yet to be revealed. Prabhas will shoot for the project next year in June and Allu Arjun will shoot for his film at a much later date.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
