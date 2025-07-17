'Need Sandeep Reddy Vanga to counter this madness': Reddit users slam CBFC for censoring Saiyaara’s intimate scene

Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday is all set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Aneet Padda in Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama, Saiyaara. While the film has received a U/A certificate, the CBFC suggested several cuts, including the deletion of 10 seconds of “sensual, intimate, body exposure visuals.” However, viewers are not particularly pleased with the decision. After CBFC cuts 10 second kissing scene from Saiyaara, Reddit wants Sandeep Reddy Vanga to deal with it.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the Central Board of Film Certification asked the makers of Saiyaara to implement certain cuts and changes. At four instances, ‘objectionable’ words were censored and replaced with more ‘appropriate’ terms. The board instructed the filmmakers to delete and replace 10 seconds of “sensual, intimate, body exposure visuals”. They were also asked to add a static disclaimer about helmet safety in scenes involving two-wheeler vehicles.

This comes just days after a kissing scene between actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan (as Superman and Lois Lane) was removed by India’s censor board.

Reddit expresses disappointment with CBFC

Internet users expressed their displeasure with the censorship, with some even suggesting that filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga should head the CBFC. A Reddit user shared the news on the platform and wrote, “Sanskari censor board got no chill.” One comment read, “We will witness Sandeep Reddy Vanga vs Censor Board soon.” Another said, “Vanga for CBFC chairman. Please upvote.” One more read, “We need Vanga to counter this madness,” while another added, “It’s a Certification Board, not a film-cutting board.” A user also noted, “The same CBFC gave Housefull 5 a U/A certificate. Hypocrisy.”

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri and presented by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is an intense love story marking the first collaboration between YRF and Suri. The film stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles. Music for the romantic drama has been composed by Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, Rishabh Kant, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami. The film is set to release in cinemas on 18 July, clashing at the box office with Sonakshi Sinha’s Nikita Roy and Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great.