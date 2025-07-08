Saiyaara trailer: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda love, laugh, and fight in intense Aashiqui-coded love story. Watch

The much-awaited trailer of Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has been released. Taking to its YouTube channel on Wednesday, YRF posted the video of the over two-minute-long trailer. Saiyaara trailer Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in a still from the film.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda star in Saiyaara trailer

In the trailer, Ahaan stars as Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer. Aneet features as a songwriter who pens lyrics for Ahaan's character. The trailer shows how the duo meet, spend time with each other and fall in love. They express their love for each other and make memories together.

However, their personal and musical journeys take a drastic turn as Aneet's character threatens a crying Krish with a knife, asking him to leave an event. A change in personality is seen in a heartbroken Krish as he weeps and expresses his anger. Varun Badola, who essays the role of Krish's father, tells him, "Apne pyaar ke liye na khud ko khatam mat kar lena (Don't end your life for your love)." A scene also shows Aneet's character getting married.

The video was shared with the caption, "Flawed, imperfect people make for perfect love stories... experience a love story so pure that it heals your heart… #SaiyaaraTrailer OUT NOW! #Saiyaara releasing in theatres on 18th July."

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara will release in theatres on July 19. It has been produced by Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Widhani. According to YRF, Ahaan was groomed by Aditya Chopra and trained at YRF for over six years before signing the film. Prior to signing the film, the actor was introduced to director Mohit Suri for auditions and screen tests.

The film marks Mohit's return to the musical genre, in which he excelled with hits like Aashiqui 2. The film has music composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The film marks the debuts of both the leads.