‘Kya bakwaas hai’: Sandhya Mridul slams salons refusing haircut to her mom's house help despite ‘pleading’

Actor Sandhya Mridul posted videos on her Instagram slamming beauty salons that discriminated against her mother’s house help. The actor revealed that more than one salon turned away the domestic worker who wanted a haircut despite the actor’s mother ‘pleading’ with them. Sandhya also made a follow-up video, stating that she will address the situation in person once she’s back at her mother's place. Sandhya Mridul spoke about discrimination her mother witnessed against their house help.

Sandhya Mridul questions prejudice against house help Sandhya revealed in her Instagram video that her mother took their house help to the salon in their building for a haircut, but the house help refused. When another salon they went to also refused, her mom fought with them, but also requested and pleaded with them, even agreeing to pay more. But they still turned her down. Sandhya states that the house help felt bad after the ordeal. One salon finally agreed to cut her hair, and they went out for lunch afterwards.

“She was sad. I can’t even imagine the feeling. What day and age are we living in that we are still behaving like this? And there are buildings where they say, oh, help can’t come into this, I mean. Kaun ho yaar tum itne entitled logon? Kya bakwaas hai yaar? (Who are these people feeling so entitled? What is this nonsense?) This is really hurtful,” said Sandhya.

She also added, “And you know something, we can’t just blame these salons and the people guarding the lift. It’s us, many of us, who are asking for this. Who are saying, please don’t allow these people into salons, please don’t allow these people into elevators. I really think it’s time for some of us s**tty people who are doing this to change.”