Sangeeta Bijlani recalls getting 'horrified' by stories about her affairs: 'I would not even know that person'

Sangeeta Bijlani has recalled how she would get 'horrified' on reading stories about her affairs 'with so and so'. She added that she would not even be aware of the person she was linked with.

Sangeeta Bijlani tied the knot with cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin on November 14, 1996. The couple got divorced in 2010. Previous to that, she was in a relationship with actor Salman Khan for a decade.

In an interview with a leading daily, Sangeeta said, “At the time film magazines would rip you apart with spicy pieces. I used to get horrified reading those reports. There used to be stories about me having an affair with so and so, when I would not even know that person.”

Recalling how her mother used to go the sets with her, she also said, "Unlike today, during those times moms would accompany their daughters on sets. I would feel comfortable, protected and taken care of in her presence. She would take care of me on the sets.”

Earlier on Koffee with Karan, Salman had opened up about their relationship, “There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn’t work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet. ‘Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I am a good boyfriend but it’s difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives).’ With Sangeeta, even the cards and all were printed."

Recently, Sangeeta, along with actor Jackie Shroff appeared as guest on Super Dancer Chapter 4. She shared a video on Instagram and also wrote about performing with Jackie to their Tridev song, Gali Gali Mein.

Sangeeta made her debut in Bollywood with the 1987 film Qatil, opposite Aditya Pancholi. She later starred in Tridev, Hathyar, Jurm, Yodha, Yugandhar, Izzat and Lakshman Rekha. She made her debut on television with Chandni in 1996, alongside actor Shahbaz Khan. She has also produced Hasna Mat and Kinarey Milte Nahi.