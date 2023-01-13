Sanjay Dutt reveals he wished to avoid cancer treatment: My mom and wife died of cancer, I didn't want chemotherapy...

Sanjay Dutt recently opened up about his lung cancer diagnosis in 2020, when he was shooting for the film Shamshera. He has said the news about the disease wasn't shared with him properly as he did not have any family member by his side. Sanjay emerged victorious after his cancer struggle and is currently making headlines for his ripped biceps and triceps in his workout pictures. Also read: Sanjay Dutt's sister Namrata Dutt makes a rare appearance on his Insta on her birthday

Sanjay Dutt was shooting for KGF 2, while undergoing cancer treatment. He shot intense action scenes and continued to work out during the time.

Talking about how he was told of his cancer diagnoses, Sanjay recently said at an event, according to ETimes, “I had a back ache and was treated with hot water bottle and pain-killers until one day I couldn't breathe. I was taken to the hospital but the thing was that the cancer news was not broken to me properly. My wife, my family or my sisters, nobody was around me that time. I was all alone and suddenly this guy comes and tells me 'you have cancer'.”

The actor further said that after learning about his condition, he preferred to die rather than take chemotherapy. He said, "My wife was in Dubai, so Priya (sister Priya Dutt) came to me. My first reaction was that, once you hear something like this, your whole life reflects back at you. I have a history of cancer in my family. My mom died of pancreatic cancer, my wife (Richa Sharma) died of brain cancer. So, the first thing I said was that, I don't want to take chemotherapy. If I'm supposed to die, I will just die but I don't want any treatment."

At the time, Maanayata had flown from Dubai to be with Sanjay and his sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt also came to support him. In a powerful note around the release of KGF 2, Maanayata had written about how the film was shot during their most vulnerable time. “The film has been a special journey for us in more ways than one. All those who have often labelled him as irresponsible, non-committed and a bad boy must watch this film to see his determination, dedication and commitment. Sanju shot this film during the most vulnerable phase of his life... our lives. He shot uncomplainingly, all those strenuous scenes with the same passion as ever," she wrote.

