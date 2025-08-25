Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala pens cryptic note about parent caring only about ‘family image’ over mental health

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, Trishala Dutt, penned a candid note on her Instagram stories on Monday. She wrote about ‘manipulative’ parents choosing ‘family image’ over her mental health, which caught everyone’s attention. Here’s what she wrote. Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt wrote a cryptic note on her Instagram.

Trishala Dutt pens note on ‘draining’ parent

Trishala began her note by writing that just because someone is your blood, it does not mean they deserve a place in your life. Her note read: “Not everyone who shares your blood deserves a place in your life. Sometimes, the most draining, invalidating, and dismissive people we know carry the title ‘family.’ You’re allowed to protect your peace. You’re allowed to go low-contact or no contact. You’re allowed to choose your mental health over preserving the family image.”

She added that children are allowed to distance themselves from parents who ‘mistreat’ and ‘guilt-trip’ children, adding, “Because ‘family’ is not a free pass to mistreat, manipulate, or guilt-trip you. You DO NOT owe continued access to anyone who keeps hurting you — even if they raised you. When a parent cares more about how the family appears to the world than how it actually feels to live in it, that’s a problem.”

Trishala Dutt posted a cryptic note on her Instagram stories on Monday.

About Trishala Dutt

For the uninitiated, Trishala is Sanjay’s daughter from his marriage to actor Richa Sharma in 1987. Trishala was born in 1988, and after her mother's death in 1996 due to a brain tumour, she lived with her maternal grandparents in the US. On 10 August, Sanjay posted a sweet picture with Trishala and wished her a happy birthday. He wrote, “Happy birthday @trishaladutt, Always proud of you, always love you.”

Sanjay married Rhea Pillai in 1998. After their divorce in 2008, he married Manyata. They have twin children – a son named Shahraan and a daughter named Iqra. Last seen in Housefull 5, he will soon star in the Kannada film KD: The Devil, Telugu films The Raja Saab and Akhanda 2, apart from the Hindi films Baaghi 4 and Dhurandhar.