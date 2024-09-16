Sanjay Gupta reflects on box office failure of recent theatrical releases: 'There are not many good filmmakers'

Sanjay Gupta recently spoke about the box office underperformance of Bollywood films in the present times. The filmmaker reflected on the possible reasons responsible for decline of theatrical footfalls. Sanjay, in an interview with India Today said that lack of good film directors could be one of the reasons most Hindi films are not working at the box office. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan was the only star who never gave in to underworld bullying, recalls Sanjay Gupta: ‘Goli marni hai mar do’) Sanjay Gupta said that films are underperforming at the box office because of lack of good directors.

Sanjay Gupta on underperformance of Hindi films

Sanjay, while speaking about the current performance of Bollywood movies stated that, “There are multiple factors that contribute to these numbers. Simply put, one goes to watch a movie in a theatre to experience something that’s larger than life which teleports them into another world. Today, to reach anywhere in a city like Mumbai or anywhere else in India, there’s traffic, construction work and what not going on. If one is dealing with all of this and going to a cinema hall with their friends and family, they really want to enjoy this movie-watching experience after taking so much effort to get to the theatre in the first place.”

He further said, “After all of this, if they are presented with something that’s not good, then the number of people going to cinema halls is certainly going to decrease. Also, theatres today are empty because there are not many good filmmakers out there bringing out new and great content like old times.”

Sanjay Gupta's Bollywood career

Sanjay made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994). The movie featured Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Aditya Pancholi, Karisma Kapoor and Atul Agnihotri in lead roles. He also directed films such as Kaante (2002), Zinda (2006), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), Shootout at Wadala (2013), Jazbaa (2015), Kaabil (2017) and Mumbai Saga (2021).

About Sanjay Gupta's Visfot

Sanjay recently directed an action-thriller Visfot, featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Priya Bapat, Krystle D'Souza, Sheeba Chaddha, Seema Biswas, Ayaz Khan and others in crucial roles. The film is an official adaptation of a Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, Scissors. Visfot is available for streaming on JioCinema.