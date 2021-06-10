Sanjay Kapoor not in a rush to restart work, says taking a pause need of the hour

The entire showbiz industry is at a standstill because of the pandemic restrictions. Even with murmurs about the route to revival emerging, actor Sanjay Kapoor is in no hurry to restart.

“Today, if public places are shut or we’re not shooting, we’ve taken a pause, it’s the need of the hour,” he reasons.

While he has finished a show during the Covid-19 crisis and shot another in Nashik, Mumbai and Delhi, he adds, “But, right now, we need to be a little more careful for some time for the future.”

Though the actor believes the show must go on, he insists it shouldn’t be at the cost of putting one’s safety or health at risk.

“Finally, we all need to work, and life has to go on. This is just a pause. This will pass and we’ll get through this. Like last year, in the month of May-June, we were sitting at home and (soon) after that work started and shootings began. So, I’m sure it’s just a matter of time now,” Kapoor, 56, remains optimistic.

That being said, he’s not denying the harsh reality and agrees that, “One has to get tougher to fight the adversities. We all need to face it, and be very responsible towards not just ourself, but also towards our families.”

With everyone staying home to stay safe, the actor feels the members of showbiz have an “added responsibility” to keep the flow of entertainment steady.

“There have been unavoidable delays in projects. Even my recently released show, The Last Hour was delayed for almost 13-14 months when we were under the lockdown last year. But, acting is our bread and butter, and it’s a very good thing if we can get people’s mind away from all that’s happening around. Everybody needs a relief in life, and in some ways, if we can do it, it’s fantastic,” he concludes.