 Sanjay Leela Bhansali reacts to the similarities between Khamoshi and CODA
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali reacts to the similarities between Khamoshi and CODA

Edited by Santanu Das
May 19, 2024 06:21 AM IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his directorial debut with Khamoshi: The Musical. It starred Manisha Koirala and Salman Khan.

Did you know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut film Khamoshi: The Musical shares a lot of similarities with the story of CODA? Bhansali's film starring Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala in lead roles did not do well at the box office when it released in 1996. CODA, which released in 2021, went on to win 3 Oscars, including Best Picture. Was Khamoshi ahead of its time? In an interview with Galatta Plus, Bhansali shared his thoughts on this subject. (Also read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali defends historical inaccuracies in Heeramandi: 'My cinema is not subtle')

Sanjay Leela Bhansali reacted to Coda winning the Oscar for Best Picture.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali reacted to Coda winning the Oscar for Best Picture.

What Sanjay said

During the interview, Sanjay said, “Sometimes things do not fall into place. Sometimes, your work doesn't reach out. Khamoshi did not reach out. 25 years later, somebody makes CODA in the US, which is almost like Khamoshi. They get the Oscar! It almost ended there. But you don't give up. Something must be wrong. The audience's intelligence must be supreme. You must never question that you made a film ahead of its time. Don't give yourself that credit unnecessarily. Something is wrong in the film. The sooner you accept it, the better filmmaker you will be.”

More details

CODA was written and directed by Sian Heder. An English-language remake of the 2014 French-Belgian film La Famille Bélier, the film revolved around the child of deaf adults (CODA) who pursues her aspirations to become a singer. The film won Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor at the 94th Academy Awards.

Bhansali's latest project, Heeramandi

Meanwhile, Bhansali is receiving praise for his work in Heeramandi. Based on the red-light district called Heera Mandi in Lahore (now in present-day Pakistan) during the pre-partition era, Sanjay's magnum opus chronicles the lives of courtesans in Heera Mandi and their relationships with Nawabs at that time.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali reacts to the similarities between Khamoshi and CODA

