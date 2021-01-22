Sara Ali Khan drops appreciation post for 'bhaiya mere' Ibrahim, goes on bike ride with him in the Maldives

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared new updates from her Maldives vacation with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother, Amrita Singh. Sara showed some appreciation for Ibrahim with a special picture.

"Bhaiya mere," she wrote, adding, "I love my little brother." The picture showed Ibrahim, wearing a blue shirt, posing with the sea in the background.

Sara also shared a video of her cycling along a wooden pathway at her resort, with Ibrahim trailing her on his bike.

Sara has been sharing regular updates from her vacation. Two days ago, she posted a series of pictures of herself, posing with the setting sun in the background. She wrote, "Sandy Toes & Sunkissed Nose."





Like his parents -- Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh -- Ibrahim is also expected to join the film industry. Asked about any advice that she had for Ibrahim, Sara told ETimes in an interview, "His humour is amazing. My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world. And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that, he has many people in the family also to turn to, there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am.”

Sara saw the release of her film Coolie No 1 in December. The film wasn't well received by critics. The Hindustan Times review read: "Although suspension of disbelief is a part of watching a David Dhawan film, Coolie No 1’s plot is hopelessly out of sync with today’s time."





