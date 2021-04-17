IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan finds next holiday destination in Maldives, jets off with mother Amrita Singh. Watch
Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh. (HT/Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh. (HT/Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan finds next holiday destination in Maldives, jets off with mother Amrita Singh. Watch

  • Sara Ali Khan was dressed in casuals for the summer. Her mother, Amrita Singh, was seen with her at the Mumbai airport.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 03:47 PM IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Saturday headed to the Maldives with her mother Amrita Singh. She was clicked by the paparazzi outside the Mumbai airport.

The Coolie No 1 actor was dressed in casuals for the summer--a white tank top paired with an open white shirt, blue denim shorts, flats and a colourful mask--as she kept her hair open. Her mother was seen wearing a striped kurta, white leggings and a white mask.

The duo along with Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan returned from their trip to Gulmarg in Kashmir on Thursday. During the trip, Sara had shared glimpses with fans.

The Simmba actor had shared pictures of herself on a snowmobile with Ibrahim and captioned the post, "The chosen frozen." She had also posted a video with mother Amrita as they took a ride in a ropeway car. She also shared a series of pictures and videos along with the caption, "A little bit of paradise on earth Of people so wonderful there truly is a dearth @manan_tramboo."

Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, an Amazon Prime release, opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie is the remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film by the same name. The original had Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

Also Read: Hina Khan reacts as fan wants to file a case against her for this funny reason

Sara has also shot for Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tamil actor Dhanush. She made her debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She was then seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba and Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
sara ali khan amrita singh maldives + 1 more

Related Stories

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh at their home in Mumbai.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh at their home in Mumbai.
music

Step inside Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s minimalist Mumbai home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 03:47 PM IST
  • Neha Kakkar gave a glimpse into her home with Rohanpreet Singh in her new Instagram post. She revealed that they are dealing with the partial lockdown in Mumbai by jamming together.
READ FULL STORY
Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale of The Kapil Sharma Show are engaged.
Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale of The Kapil Sharma Show are engaged.
tv

The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale get engaged

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 03:11 PM IST
  • Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, who were a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, are engaged. Neha Kakkar and others congratulated the couple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP