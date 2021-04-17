Sara Ali Khan finds next holiday destination in Maldives, jets off with mother Amrita Singh. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Saturday headed to the Maldives with her mother Amrita Singh. She was clicked by the paparazzi outside the Mumbai airport.

The Coolie No 1 actor was dressed in casuals for the summer--a white tank top paired with an open white shirt, blue denim shorts, flats and a colourful mask--as she kept her hair open. Her mother was seen wearing a striped kurta, white leggings and a white mask.

The duo along with Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan returned from their trip to Gulmarg in Kashmir on Thursday. During the trip, Sara had shared glimpses with fans.

The Simmba actor had shared pictures of herself on a snowmobile with Ibrahim and captioned the post, "The chosen frozen." She had also posted a video with mother Amrita as they took a ride in a ropeway car. She also shared a series of pictures and videos along with the caption, "A little bit of paradise on earth Of people so wonderful there truly is a dearth @manan_tramboo."

Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, an Amazon Prime release, opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie is the remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film by the same name. The original had Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

Sara has also shot for Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tamil actor Dhanush. She made her debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She was then seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba and Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal.

