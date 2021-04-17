IND USA
Hina Khan reacts as fan wants to file a case against her for this funny reason
Hina Khan got a compliment during a recent chat with fans on Instagram.
Hina Khan reacts as fan wants to file a case against her for this funny reason

  • Hina Khan got an unusual compliment, as a fan said that he wanted to file against her for her ‘hotness’. Here is how she responded.
HT Entertainment Desk
APR 17, 2021

Actor Hina Khan got a compliment in the most unusual way while interacting with fans. She was conducting an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and one fan wrote in to say that he will file a case against her. He accused her of planning to kill everyone with her ‘hotness’.

“Mai Apke Uper case kronga Ki Itni Grmi M apne apni hotness s hmko mar dalengi (I will file against you. It is already so hot and you are planning to kill us all with your hotness),” he wrote. She replied saying, “Kar dijiye (Go ahead),” followed by laughing emojis.

Hina Khan's Instagram story.
Hina recently appeared in a music video titled Bedard, alongside Stebin Ben. The video garnered over five lakh views on YouTube within a day.

Last month, Hina got a Covid-19 scare as actor Kartik Aaryan tested positive for the virus. They came in contact at the Lakme Fashion Week. However, she tested negative. Sharing the news in a video posted on Instagram, she said, “I attended Manish’s (Malhotra, fashion designer) show, so we were all in close proximity over there, so I was really concerned. I isolated myself immediately and after that, I got tested and my report is negative. Just to let you guys know, I am absolutely fine,” she said.

Hina made her acting debut with the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which she played the lead role alongside Karan Mehra. She was seen in reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She also starred in serials such as the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot and Naagin 5.

Last year, Hina made her Bollywood debut with a thriller titled Hacked, which was directed by Vikram Bhatt. She was also seen in a Zee5 film titled Unlock.

