Sara Ali Khan visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offers prayers. Watch

Sara Ali Khan visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain recently. In a video that surfaced online on Wednesday, the actor was seen praying inside the temple along with other devotees. Sara interacted with the priests in the clip as she offered her prayers. The actor was dressed in a pink ethnic outfit for the temple visit. Also read: Rakhi Sawant tells Sara Ali Khan ‘I am looking better than you’ as they wear red outfits at IIFA

Sara Ali Khan at Mahakaleshwar Temple (left) in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, Sara had also visited a temple in Lucknow. Sara and Vicky Kaushal have been busy touring the country for the promotions of their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Inside Sara Ali Khan's Lucknow trip

On Tuesday, Sara and Vicky visited a Lucknow temple, and she posted a picture of herself and Vicky from inside the temple. In the candid photo, Sara and Vicky are sitting on the floor with their hands folded as they pray in front of a deity. Sara was dressed in a white kurta set and had her hair covered with a dupatta, while Vicky wore a shirt and black trousers. Sharing their photo, Sara wrote in her Instagram caption, "Jai Bholenath."

While in Lucknow, Sara also treated herself to the city's famous food. Sharing a picture of the dishes she feasted on, the actor wrote on Instagram Stories, “Hatke khana jisse bachke reh na payi (Unique food from which I couldn't stay away).”

Earlier, Sara had also visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah as she promoted her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in Rajasthan.

Sara at IPL final

Before visiting Lucknow, Sara and Vicky also went to Ahmedabad. On Monday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, they saw Chennai Super King (CSK) win this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). The actors also shared a video of themselves getting all excited after CSK's win.

Before visiting Ahmedabad for the IPL final, Sara and Vicky were in Abu Dhabi. They attended IIFA 2023. "Somya aur Kapil ki date night (Somya and Kapil's date night)," Sara wrote in her Instagram caption as she shared a series of pictures of herself and Vicky from the awards night.

Sara's next film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The upcoming film has been directed by Laxmi Utekar and will be released in theatres on June 2. The movie is set in Indore and follows a married couple – Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Somya (Sara Ali Khan) – that desperately wants divorce, but is seemingly also in love.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.