Sara Ali Khan, mom Amrita Singh ace airport look, twin in green ethnic wear

Actor Sara Ali Khan and her mother, actor Amrita Singh, were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. The ladies were seen twinning in green.

Both the actors were wearing loose kurtas paired with palazzo pants - while Sara chose a beautiful dull mehendi green outfit with a pink border, her mother opted for a grey suit and paired it with printed mehendi green and grey dupatta. Both had masks on.

Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, a remake of the hit 90s film of the same name. While the original starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the new film had her paired opposite Varun Dhawan. It was helmed by David Dhawan, who also directed the original.

Through much of December, Sara had been shooting for her next, Atrangi Re, with Akshay Kumar and Tamil actor Dhanush. In pictures that had landed on the internet, she was seen in an ethnic ghagra choli combination while Akshay was dressed as Shah Jahan. The film is being directed by Aanand L Rai.

Amrita, meanwhile, is rarely seen in films these days. But whenever she is, she makes a splash. Her last appearance was in a 2019's Badla. Despite appearing in a supporting role, her performance was unmissable in the film.

Sara is incredibly close to her mother. In one of her older interviews, she had narrated how her mother had reacted when Sara had expressed a desire to stay with her mother all her life. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India in 2019, Sara had said: "I intend to live with my mother for the rest of my life. She gets upset when I say that because she has this whole marriage plan for me, but she can also come with me no, what's the problem?"

