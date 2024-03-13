Sara Ali Khan posts intense abs workout reel and we are already feeling tired! Watch

Sara Ali Khan is currently occupied with two of her projects Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Despite her busy schedule, she finds time for her physical fitness. She recently shared a video of her workout session motivating her fans to stay fit and healthy. (Also read: Murder Mubarak trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor's murder mystery gives 'Knives Out vibes'. Watch) Sara Ali Khan shared an inside look into her workout session.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a video of an intense gym workout. She is seen in the video effortlessly performing strenuous workouts with grace. Spreading around positive energy and happiness, she captioned the post interestingly.

She wrote, “Pehle stomach burn..Ab abs ka turn..You gotta work so you can earn..The sarso ka saag for which you yearn." Many of her fans dropped heart emojis on her post.

One fan wrote, “killed it today”. Another mentioned, “Dedication”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', which is a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement.

The movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India's quest for Independence. The film pays tribute to both-- the celebrated as well as the unsung heroes and encapsulates the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and persistence exhibited by the youth of India during the freedom movement, as per a statement from the film's PR team.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, Ae Watan Mere Watan is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui. The film features Sara Ali Khan in the lead along with Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

The film will be streaming on an OTT platform from March 21.

She will also be seen in the murder mystery 'Murder Mubarak', also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Karisma Kapoor. Makers recently unveiled the official trailer of the film.

Murder Mubarak is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death. The murder mystery has been directed by Homi Adajania and it has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.