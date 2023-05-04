Sara Ali Khan shares pics from Kashmir diary with mom Amrita Singh; actor takes dip in swimming pool, enjoys full moon

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan, took a trip to the mountains. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Sara posted a bunch of pictures as she went on a vacation to Kashmir with her mother-actor Amrita Singh. She was also accompanied by her friends. (Also Read | Sara Ali Khan takes metro as she heads out for shoot, tags Aditya Roy Kapur) Sara Ali Khan took a trip to Kashmir with Amrita Singh.

In the first photo, Sara pouted as she posed for a selfie with the night sky and the moon in the background. She wore a saffron sweater and a woollen cap in the picture. Dressed in warm clothes, Sara sat outdoors as she closed her eyes and leaned on her friend who stood behind her in the next photo.

Sara was seen in a different outfit as she hugged her friend in the next picture. Sara, her friends, and Amrita Singh sat around an indoor fireplace as they posed for the next picture. Sara, dressed in a saffron sweater and beige pants, kept her hands near the fire as she looked towards it. Amrita opted for a black outfit as she sat behind her daughter.

Sara shared one of the pictures with her friends and tagged her.

Sara spent her time in the swimming pool along with one of her friends-writer Jehan Handa. In the candid picture, both of them were busy in a conversation. The actor also posted a solo picture of herself inside the pool. Sara wore a shawl over her olive-coloured sweater and grey pants as she sat in a garden enjoying the sun in one of the pictures. The actor also opted for a woollen cap as she posed with her face upwards and eyes closed.

In the last picture, Sara and her friends posed outdoors in the evening for the camera. She was seen in a white jacket, beige pants, a woollen cap, and shoes as she smiled for the lens. Sara captioned the post, "Hello Full Moon Phase, Snow-clad mountains with sunny rays, Sitting by the fire enjoying the flame, the haze, Nights are warm, sun-kissed swim in the days, Phones been off this week so time to hear what Sara says." She also added the hashtags--Purnima and full moon.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sara shared one of the pictures with her friends and tagged her. She geo-tagged the location as Jannat-e-Kashmir. Sara also added the song Qaafirana from her debut film Kedarnath as the background music. The original song was picturised on Sara and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in their 2018 film.

