Sara Ali Khan tells paparazzi to keep quiet with folded hands as they follow her to restaurant: ‘Log dekh rahe hai’

Actor Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted out and about in Mumbai by paparazzi. The actor was caught in the middle of her appointment at an eatery. As photographers crowded outside the venue for her pictures, she told them to maintain silence but with a smile. A video of the same has surfaced online. Also read: Sara Ali Khan: There's mental success when my mother, brother like my work Here's what happened when paparazzi requested Sara Ali Khan to keep posing for them. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)(Viral Bhayani)

Sara opted for a traditional look on Monday. She wore a printed red anarkali suit and had her hair tied in a ponytail. In a paparazzi video, Sara is seen smiling and waving her hand briefly before entering the restaurant.

As photographers kept calling her name and told her to wait and pose for more photos, the actor returned. Laughing at their request, she told them, “Chillao mat restaurant hai. Log dekh rahe hai (don't shout this is a restaurant. Everyone is watching).” She posed with folded hands and finally went inside the building.

Sara Ali Khan is quite popular among the paparazzi. Recently, she was clicked while taking a stroll with her friend, costume designer Tanya Ghavri in Mumbai. Later, she also took an auto ride with Tanya and was spotted by the media.

Sara was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film did decent business at the box office. She has several upcoming projects lined up in the pipeline. This includes Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

Sara is also a part of Ae Watan Mere Watan. A thriller-drama, it is said to be inspired by true events and follows the courageous journey of a college girl in Bombay, Usha Mehta who becomes a freedom fighter. The fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be streamed on Prime Video. Besides this, she will also be seen in Karisma Kapoor's Murder Mubarak.

