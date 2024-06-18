Sarfira trailer: Akshay Kumar will do anything to start 'India's first low-cost airline' with 1 ticket for aam aadmi

Sarfira trailer: Akshay Kumar is a man on a mission. He plays a villager who dreams of starting his own airline so ‘aam aadmi’ (ordinary people) from his village and others can fly. Sarfira, set in the world of startups and aviation industry, also features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film will hit theatres on July 12. Also read: Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle’s release to get pushed from December 20? Sarfira trailer: Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in a still from the upcoming film.

Watch Sarfira trailer

Akshay Kumar plays the lead role in the film directed by Sudha, who had also helmed the Tamil original, Soorarai Pottru, which featured Suriya. Akshay's character in Sarfira overcomes financial and other obstacles to secure a meeting with a business tycoon, played by Paresh Rawal, who owns the largest airline in the country.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

After facing his disapproval and insults, Akshay decides he will do everything he can on his own to make his dream a reality, and even thinks of rolling out flight tickets worth just ₹1 as he attempts to make air travel affordable for all.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “Sapne woh nahi jo aap sote huye dekhte hain, sapne woh hote hain jo aapko sone hi nahi dete. Ek aise hi sapne ki kahani hai Sarfira (Dreams are not what come to you in your sleep; they are the reason you cannot sleep).”

More about Safira

In February 2024, Akshay had announced Sarfira. Taking to Instagram, the actor had shared the first look of the film, and written, "Dream so Big, they call you crazy!"

The Sudha Kongara film is written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani. Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), south superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

As per a statement, "Sarfira is all set to inspire the common man to dream big and to chase your dreams even if the world calls you crazy. Sarfira is a uniquely Indian story of grit, determination and jugood, of an underdog challenging the socio-economic fabric of a system entrenched in class, caste and power dynamics."

Akshay was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff.