‘Ek niwala khaye, phir collapse…’: Satish Shah's manager recounts late actor's final moments

Late actor Satish Shah's manager, Ramesh Kadatala, has spoken about the moments surrounding the actor's death on Saturday. Speaking with news agency ANI, Ramesh recalled that Satish collapsed while having his meal around 2 pm or 2:45 pm. He added that it took half an hour to get an ambulance to take Satish to the hospital. Satish Shah is known for his performances in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.(PTI)

Satish Shah's manager his final moments

Ramesh opened up about when Satish was taken to the hospital. "Kal lunch karte samaye hua tha. Vo khana khaate khaate ek niwala khaye, phir collapse hua. Kuch half an hour laga ambulance laane mein...hospital jaane par declare kiya doctor ne (It happened while he was having lunch. He ate a bite and then collapsed. It took around half an hour to get the ambulance. After reaching the hospital, the doctor declared him dead)," he said.

Satish's neighbour, Anup, who was present with him at the time, remembered the actor. Anup told ANI, "As soon as Ramesh called me, I went there. Satish kaka ke liye madad chalu kiya.. hum koshish karte rahe unko sahi karne ke liye (We kept trying to help him). He was such a good person--an artist with a big heart. Jis jis ko bulaya tha vo turant chale aaye kaam chodkar ke (Everyone we called came immediately, leaving their work)."

Ramesh opens up about Satish's kidney transplant

Ramesh also shared that Satish had undergone a kidney transplant on June 16 in Kolkata, "After that, everything was normal. There was a little urinary infection, but antibiotics were started," he said. Satish's last rites took place at Pawan Hans Creamatorium, Vile Parle (West), Mumbai.

About Satish Shah's career

With a career spanning over four decades, Satish starred in both films and television serials. He was seen in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om, and Shaadi No. 1. But he was best remembered for his roles on TV, starting with Ye Jo Hai Zindagi and right up to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.