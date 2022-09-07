Saurabh Goyal: A good film does change the course of an actor’s career

Actor Saurabh Goyal asserts what films can do for an artiste no other medium can match that in the long run.

“A good film with good banner and actors does change the course of any actor’s career. I am not the only one to accept it, there are numerous others who will agree with it. A worthy film does help in raising the graph and standing amongst others and there’s no two ways about it. Like my film Chhorii, which brought along a mass recognition and acceptance that we actors dream of,” says The Test Case season 1 and Akira actor.

Goyal has been lately busy with films and OTT after putting TV on hold since 2017. He adds, “I was doing too much of television at one point of time, especially episodic shows. It was keeping me busy and I was getting to play different characters. It was in 2017 that I strongly felt the urge to move on. Kuch toh naya hona chahiye…after all it’s a short life . After completing my engineering degree, I didn’t take up any job as that was not what I wanted to do. It was acting that I used to see my future in, so I have worked really hard to be here and I cannot afford to stick to one platform or genre. I need to grow as an artiste with every project.”

As of now, Goyal is excited that good work is happening. “The kind of work I always wanted to be a part of is happening and that makes me so content. I am working on the remake of the film Soorarai Pottru, being directed by Sudha Kongara and it’s a good part, and above all I am sharing screen with superstar Akshay (sir) Kumar. It’s an experience of a lifetime and a big learning for me,” shares Goyal who has been part of series The Final Call.